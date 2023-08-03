Five remanded over arson attack on house during birthday party

The five suspects who were arrested in connection with the recent arson attack on a house in Thonikkal, Vavuniya during a birthday party, leaving two persons dead and several others injured, have been remanded on orders of the court.

Accordingly, the group has been remanded until 11 August, on orders of Vavuniya Magistrate Waseem Ahamed.

Prison officials stated, however, that the suspects are currently being detained at the Anuradhapura Prison, in light of the recent spread of infectious diseases at the Vavuniya Prison.

A 21-year-old woman was reported dead on the spot after a group of individuals set the house ablaze on 23 July.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s husband, who was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Jaffna after sustaining severe burn injuries, succumbed to those injuries on 26 July.

A 02-year-old boy, two 13-year-old girls, four females between the ages 19 and 41 as well as a 42-year-old male, who are all from the Thonikkal area, were also injured in the fire, police reported