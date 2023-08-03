Three arrested after youth found murdered in Kaduwela

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the discovery of the body of a murdered youth from Lake Road in Kaduwela.

The suspects, aged 36, 46 and 47 years, were arrested in the Wellampitiya and Angoda areas, police said, while a motorcycle and a three-wheeler believed to have been used by the suspects have also been taken into police custody.

Meanwhile, the deceased has been identified as a 29-year-old resident of Gothatuwa, according to police.

Investigations have revealed that the victim had been abducted and beaten to death in the Mulleriyawa area, and that the body had been subsequently brought to Kaduwela in the three-wheeler, police reported.

The murder is believed to have taken place due to a long-standing dispute between the two parties.

The victim’s naked body was found with assault injuries at a tree-covered area near Lake Road in Kaduwela on Wednesday (02 August).

Police also found two mobile phones near the body of the deceased.