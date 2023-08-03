Autopsy on Sri Lankan executed in Kuwait to be conducted today

August 3, 2023   11:49 am

The autopsy on the body of a Sri Lankan national who was executed in Kuwait on drug charges is due to be conducted today (03 August).

Albeit initially being scheduled for Wednesday (02 August), the autopsy was postponed after a heated situation had arisen.

Accordingly, prior to the commencement of the due proceedings, three females had appeared claiming to be the deceased’s wife.

A hated situation had arisen subsequently, after which the autopsy proceedings were postponed. 

One of the three women, who is employed in Oman, claimed that she had been married to the deceased for 17 years, and has two children with him.

She had stated the one of her children had informed her about their father’s death after having seen the news in this regard, following which she had returned to Sri Lanka.

Upon learning that her husband had had two other wives, however, she had refused to accept the body, but requested that she be permitted to be present for his last rites.

The deceased, identified as a 46-year-old resident of Anuradhapura, was executed in Kuwait on 27 July after being identified as a drug dealer.

He had reportedly gone to Kuwait in 2016 for foreign employment, having registered with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE).

