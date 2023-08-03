India finds violations at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths

India finds violations at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths

August 3, 2023   12:39 pm

India has found violations related to manufacturing and laboratory practices at drugmaker Riemann Labs, whose cough syrup was linked to the deaths of children in Cameroon, a government health official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Authorities have stepped up scrutiny of drugmakers after some cough syrups made in India were linked to deaths of dozens of children overseas.
Riemann Labs did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters. It is the fourth Indian cough syrup maker to stop production after regulators found lapses.

Rajesh Bhatia, one of the three directors at Riemann Labs, had told Reuters previously he was not aware of the matter.

Regulators inspected the company’s production unit in Madhya Pradesh state and issued a notice after finding lapses, said Sudam Khade, the state’s drugs controller.

“Some violations in good manufacturing practices and good lab practices were found,” Khade said, without specifying what the violations were.

Samples of all of the company’s products had been sent for testing and further action would be decided based on the results, Khade said.

The government told parliament on Tuesday that Riemann was directed to stop manufacturing after inspections by federal and state regulators.

Riemann has been identified as the maker of Naturcold cough syrup, Khade said.

A batch of it was linked to the death of at least six children in Cameroon by authorities there. Some media, however, reported the deaths of 12 children.
Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Source - Reuters

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

UNP lifts suspensions on Harin Fernando and Manusha Nanayakkara (English)

UNP lifts suspensions on Harin Fernando and Manusha Nanayakkara (English)

EDB developing 5-year strategic plan to increase exports to USD 31.3bn (English)

EDB developing 5-year strategic plan to increase exports to USD 31.3bn (English)

CBSL clarifies speculations on authorizing INR as a designated currency (English)

CBSL clarifies speculations on authorizing INR as a designated currency (English)

Man found dead with assault injuries in Kaduwela (English)

Man found dead with assault injuries in Kaduwela (English)

Sri Lanka to incur massive loss if water not received for paddy fields, electricity generation

Sri Lanka to incur massive loss if water not received for paddy fields, electricity generation

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.02

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.02

Police ordered to conduct comprehensive probe into death of child at hospital

Police ordered to conduct comprehensive probe into death of child at hospital