The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange has recorded significant gains on Thursday with the index gaining 135.51 points to close at 11,582.34 points at the end of trading.

This is an increase of 1.18 percent from the previous day.

Meanwhile the S&P SL20 has gained 64.76 points (1.95%) to close at 3,385.82 points.

The total daily turnover was recorded as over Rs. 6.6 billion.