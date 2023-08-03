Consideration of petition against waiving off EPF and ETF loans during DDO process postponed

Consideration of petition against waiving off EPF and ETF loans during DDO process postponed

August 3, 2023   04:09 pm

The Supreme Court today (03) ordered the consideration of the petition filed seeking an order preventing the government from waiving off the loans obtained from the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees’ Trust Fund (ETF), during the Domestic Debt Optimization (DDO) process, to be postponed until August 09.

This order was issued by the Supreme Court judge Priyantha Fernando, when the relevant petition was taken up before the courts today (03).

The petition was filed by Attorney-at-Law Sunil Watagala on behalf of the Inter-Company Employees’ Union, its President Wasantha Samarasinghe and six others, seeking an order preventing the government from waiving off the loans obtained from the EPF and ETF during the Domestic Debt Optimization process.

The petitioners who claim that 93% of the money deposited in the EPF and 86% of the money deposited in the ETF have been invested in government treasury bills and central bank bonds, also allege that the working community of around 20 million are being unfairly treated by the government waiving off the loans obtained from their EPFs and ETFs.

Therefore, the petitioning party requests the Supreme Court to rule that the basic human rights of the working people would be violated if the loans obtained from the relevant funds were curtailed in the local debt restructuring activities and to issue an interim order to prevent the action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Water tariffs increased through special gazette

Water tariffs increased through special gazette

Water tariffs increased through special gazette

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.03

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.03

SriLankan Airlines holds interviews for cabin crew after 4-year absence

SriLankan Airlines holds interviews for cabin crew after 4-year absence

Sri Lanka intends to conclude the debt restructuring process in September - State Minister of Finance

Sri Lanka intends to conclude the debt restructuring process in September - State Minister of Finance

Farmers complain over agricultural activities hampered due to water shortage

Farmers complain over agricultural activities hampered due to water shortage

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

UNP lifts suspensions on Harin Fernando and Manusha Nanayakkara (English)

UNP lifts suspensions on Harin Fernando and Manusha Nanayakkara (English)

EDB developing 5-year strategic plan to increase exports to USD 31.3bn (English)

EDB developing 5-year strategic plan to increase exports to USD 31.3bn (English)