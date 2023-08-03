Foreign Minister Ali Sabry to visit Iran

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry to visit Iran

August 3, 2023   04:23 pm

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry is scheduled to undertake an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran from August 04 to August 07, 2023, the Foreign Affairs Ministry announced.

The official visit will reportedly take place on an invitation from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the ministry said in a statement

During the visit, the Foreign Minister is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and to hold meetings with the Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other senior government officials, with a view to further strengthening the close relations between the two countries, it added.

The Minister is also scheduled to deliver a speech at the Institute of Political and International Studies of Iran, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Water tariffs increased through special gazette

Water tariffs increased through special gazette

Water tariffs increased through special gazette

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.03

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.03

SriLankan Airlines holds interviews for cabin crew after 4-year absence

SriLankan Airlines holds interviews for cabin crew after 4-year absence

Sri Lanka intends to conclude the debt restructuring process in September - State Minister of Finance

Sri Lanka intends to conclude the debt restructuring process in September - State Minister of Finance

Farmers complain over agricultural activities hampered due to water shortage

Farmers complain over agricultural activities hampered due to water shortage

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

UNP lifts suspensions on Harin Fernando and Manusha Nanayakkara (English)

UNP lifts suspensions on Harin Fernando and Manusha Nanayakkara (English)

EDB developing 5-year strategic plan to increase exports to USD 31.3bn (English)

EDB developing 5-year strategic plan to increase exports to USD 31.3bn (English)