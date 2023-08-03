Foreign Minister Ali Sabry to visit Iran

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry is scheduled to undertake an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran from August 04 to August 07, 2023, the Foreign Affairs Ministry announced.

The official visit will reportedly take place on an invitation from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the ministry said in a statement

During the visit, the Foreign Minister is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and to hold meetings with the Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other senior government officials, with a view to further strengthening the close relations between the two countries, it added.

The Minister is also scheduled to deliver a speech at the Institute of Political and International Studies of Iran, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.