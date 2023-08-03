Thirteen hurt in South Korea stabbing incident near Seoul  police

Thirteen hurt in South Korea stabbing incident near Seoul  police

August 3, 2023   06:34 pm

Nine people have been stabbed and four others hurt by a car driven by the suspected attacker on Thursday in the South Korean commuter town of Seongnam near the capital Seoul, police said.

One person has been arrested, police said in a statement.

The attack occurred near Seohyeon station, an area about 20 km (12.43 miles) from Seoul that has a large department store and other shops and where many commuters live.

Police said 12 of the victims had been hospitalised.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

The incident comes just days after another rare stabbing attack in Seoul in which one person was killed and three others wounded.

Source - Reuters
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.08.03

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.08.03

Water tariffs increased through special gazette

Water tariffs increased through special gazette

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.03

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.03

SriLankan Airlines holds interviews for cabin crew after 4-year absence

SriLankan Airlines holds interviews for cabin crew after 4-year absence

Sri Lanka intends to conclude the debt restructuring process in September - State Minister of Finance

Sri Lanka intends to conclude the debt restructuring process in September - State Minister of Finance

Farmers complain over agricultural activities hampered due to water shortage

Farmers complain over agricultural activities hampered due to water shortage

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00