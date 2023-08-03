Ex-IGP Pujith Jayasundara committed criminal dereliction of duty, AG tells court

The Attorney General has stated before the Supreme Court that the former IGP Pujith Jayasundara has committed criminal dereliction of duty by failing to prevent the Easter Sunday terror attack, despite receiving intelligence information in advance.

Additional Solicitor General Priyantha Nawana, who appeared for the Attorney General, presented these facts when an appeal petition filed by the Attorney General was taken up for re-consideration today (03).

Seeking the dismissal of an order issued by the three-member judge bench of the Colombo High Court to acquit the former police chief of the relevant charges.

The case was taken up before the Supreme Court judge bench consisting of Justices Preethi Padman Surasena, Yasantha Kodagoda, Kumuduni Wickremesinghe, Mahinda Samayawardena and Arjuna Obeysekara today.