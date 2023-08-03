Ex-IGP Pujith Jayasundara committed criminal dereliction of duty, AG tells court

Ex-IGP Pujith Jayasundara committed criminal dereliction of duty, AG tells court

August 3, 2023   08:39 pm

The Attorney General has stated before the Supreme Court that the former IGP Pujith Jayasundara has committed criminal dereliction of duty by failing to prevent the Easter Sunday terror attack, despite receiving intelligence information in advance.

Additional Solicitor General Priyantha Nawana, who appeared for the Attorney General, presented these facts when an appeal petition filed by the Attorney General was taken up for re-consideration today (03).

Seeking the dismissal of an order issued by the three-member judge bench of the Colombo High Court to acquit the former police chief of the relevant charges. 

The case was taken up before the Supreme Court judge bench consisting of Justices Preethi Padman Surasena, Yasantha Kodagoda, Kumuduni Wickremesinghe, Mahinda Samayawardena and Arjuna Obeysekara today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LP gas prices to increase tomorrow (English)

LP gas prices to increase tomorrow (English)

LP gas prices to increase tomorrow (English)

Gazette issued on water tariffs revision (English)

Gazette issued on water tariffs revision (English)

Sri Lanka intends to conclude debt restructuring process in September - Semasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka intends to conclude debt restructuring process in September - Semasinghe (English)

Consumer speak out over ' unbearable ' bills after latest water tariff hike

Consumer speak out over ' unbearable ' bills after latest water tariff hike

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.03

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.03

Farmers reiterate demand to release water from Samanala Wewa Reservoir to Udawalawa

Farmers reiterate demand to release water from Samanala Wewa Reservoir to Udawalawa

Further details revealed on motive behind murder of youth in Kaduwela

Further details revealed on motive behind murder of youth in Kaduwela

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm