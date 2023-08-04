No revision in Litro gas prices

The chairman of Litro Gas Company, Muditha Peiris says that the prices of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas cylinders will not be increased today (Aug 04) despite the price hike in the world market.

However, the Litro Gas Lanka was slated to announce its price revision of domestic LP gas cylinders today, as part of the monthly price revision based on the pricing formula.

Litro Gas has announced four consecutive price reductions thus far this year, and following last month’s price revision, the price of a 12.5kg cylinder was brought down to Rs. 2,892 and a 5kg cylinder to Rs. 1,198.