At least 14 wounded in stabbing rampage and car ramming in South Korea

At least 14 wounded in stabbing rampage and car ramming in South Korea

August 4, 2023   11:27 am

At least 14 people were injured on Thursday after a man drove his car into pedestrians then went on a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam city, just south of Seoul.

Nine people were stabbed at the site, while five others were injured after the suspect drove a car into the pedestrian walkway before the knife attack, Gyeonggi Province government member Lee Ki-in said in a Facebook statement.

Of the 14 injured, 12 are seriously injured and two people suffered minor injuries, according to Gyeonggi-do Fire Services.

The police arrested the suspect 10 minutes after reports were filed on this incident, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

Just days ago one person was killed and others injured in another stabbing attack in Seoul. Such incidents are rare in South Korea however, where violent crime is low.


Source: CNN
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.08.04

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.08.04

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.08.04

Construction of Colombo Port's ECT Operations Building commences (English)

Construction of Colombo Port's ECT Operations Building commences (English)

LP gas prices to increase tomorrow (English)

LP gas prices to increase tomorrow (English)

Gazette issued on water tariffs revision (English)

Gazette issued on water tariffs revision (English)

Sri Lanka intends to conclude debt restructuring process in September - Semasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka intends to conclude debt restructuring process in September - Semasinghe (English)

Consumer speak out over ' unbearable ' bills after latest water tariff hike

Consumer speak out over ' unbearable ' bills after latest water tariff hike

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.03

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.03

Farmers reiterate demand to release water from Samanala Wewa Reservoir to Udawalawa

Farmers reiterate demand to release water from Samanala Wewa Reservoir to Udawalawa