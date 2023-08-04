Death toll from Thambuttegama fatal crash climbs to 5

The death toll from the deadly vehicle crash in Eriyagama of Thambuttegama has risen to five.

The accident took place when a lorry that was traveling from Kurunegala to Anuradhapura was rear-ended by a van early this morning (Aug 04).

Eight members of the same family from Kahatagasdigiliya had been inside the van at the time of the accident and they were rushed to the Thambuttegama Base Hospital for immediate medical attention.

However, two men and two women aged 36, 43 and 46 had succumbed to critical injuries upon hospitalization.

Later, a 55-year-old, who was transferred to Anuradhapura Base Hospital for further treatment, too died, bringing the accident’s death toll to 5.

Among the injured are two boys aged 06 and 11, and an 8-year-old girl.

The police said the carelessness of the van driver had caused the accident. It is reported that he had lost control of the vehicle while speeding.

Meanwhile, the driver of the lorry is currently in police custody. Thambuttegama Police is conducting further investigations into the accident.