Shooting reported in Kandana

August 4, 2023   01:22 pm

Two unidentified gunmen have opened fire at a house in Pio Mawatha in Kandana at around 6.30 a.m. this morning (04).

The two gunmen, who arrived on a motorcycle, have carried out the shooting using a T-56 firearm and fled, Ada Derana reporter said.

It is reported that the suspects had earlier demanded some unspecified ransom money from the owner of the house, who is a businessman.

Furthermore, information has revealed that the shooting was carried out at the behest of the underworld leaders infamously known as “Heenatiyana Mahesh” and “Gampaha Waruna” who are currently hiding in Dubai.

Police have arrested the owner of the motorcycle on which the perpetrators had arrived.

