Party leaders given deadline to submit proposals, suggestions on 13A

Party leaders given deadline to submit proposals, suggestions on 13A

August 4, 2023   01:38 pm

All political party leaders have been asked to submit their proposals and suggestions about the 13th Amendment to the Constitution on or before August 15, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

Presidential Secretary Saman Ekanayake has communicated this to political party leaders in writing.

At the all-party conference convened on July 26, President Ranil Wickremesinghe underscored the importance of discussing the 13th constitutional amendment with all parties, as it is a matter that affects the entire country.

He also highlighted that a decision on this matter should involve input from all relevant parties.

The conference had been organized to update the Parliament’s party leaders on the National Reconciliation Program and the North-East Development Plan.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.08.04

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.08.04

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.08.04

Construction of Colombo Port's ECT Operations Building commences (English)

Construction of Colombo Port's ECT Operations Building commences (English)

LP gas prices to increase tomorrow (English)

LP gas prices to increase tomorrow (English)

Gazette issued on water tariffs revision (English)

Gazette issued on water tariffs revision (English)

Sri Lanka intends to conclude debt restructuring process in September - Semasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka intends to conclude debt restructuring process in September - Semasinghe (English)

Consumer speak out over ' unbearable ' bills after latest water tariff hike

Consumer speak out over ' unbearable ' bills after latest water tariff hike

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.03

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.03

Farmers reiterate demand to release water from Samanala Wewa Reservoir to Udawalawa

Farmers reiterate demand to release water from Samanala Wewa Reservoir to Udawalawa