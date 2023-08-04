Party leaders given deadline to submit proposals, suggestions on 13A

All political party leaders have been asked to submit their proposals and suggestions about the 13th Amendment to the Constitution on or before August 15, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

Presidential Secretary Saman Ekanayake has communicated this to political party leaders in writing.

At the all-party conference convened on July 26, President Ranil Wickremesinghe underscored the importance of discussing the 13th constitutional amendment with all parties, as it is a matter that affects the entire country.

He also highlighted that a decision on this matter should involve input from all relevant parties.

The conference had been organized to update the Parliament’s party leaders on the National Reconciliation Program and the North-East Development Plan.