Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to commence flights to Sri Lanka

August 4, 2023   08:23 pm

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi on Thursday (Aug 03) received the Foreign Air Operator Certificate (FAOC) from the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) after satisfying the necessary technical and operational requirements in line with the government policy to offer more pathways for foreign airlines to operate flights to Sri Lanka.

The FAOC was handed over by P. A. Jayakantha, the Director General of Civil Aviation & Chief Executive Officer (DGCA & CEO) to Shibin Nazeem, the Accountable Manager & Sales Manager of Air Arabia Abu Dhabi.

The application submitted by Air Arabia Abu Dhabi was scrutinized by the Civil Aviation Inspectors of CAASL by considering the organizational structure, capability, availability of qualified & well-trained staff, instruments/equipment, ground handling arrangements and other required facilities and documents for the certification under the guidance of P. A. Jayakantha, the DGCA & CEO and the leadership of Saman Gunawerdena, the Deputy Director General (Flight Safety Regulations) of the CAASL.

The Head of Operation of Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Chathura Colombage was also in attendance on this occasion.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is a low-cost airline based in the United Arab Emirates, founded in 2019.

