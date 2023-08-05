Spells of light showers expected in several areas today

Several spells of light showers are anticipated in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Eastern province during the evening or night.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the Island.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

The winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai. via Mannar.

The wind speed may increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may fairly rough at times.

Increase of swell wave heights of about 2.0m -2.5m can be expected in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via, Galle and Hambantota.