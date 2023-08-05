Second reading of Betting and Gaming Levy (Amendment) Bill on Aug 09

The Committee on Parliamentary Business has decided to convene the parliamentary sessions from August 08 to 11.

Accordingly, on each parliamentary day, time from 9.30 am to 10.30 am has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers.

On Tuesday (Aug 08), the Adjournment Debate on the Mid-Year Fiscal Position Report 2023 by the government will be held from 10.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

On Wednesday (Aug 09), the Second Reading of the Betting and Gaming Levy (Amendment) Bill, Regulations under the Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Act will be taken up from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

From 5.00 p.m. onwards, the Sri Lanka Institute of Taxation (Incorporation) (Amendment) Bill has been scheduled to be taken up for Consideration.

Thereafter, from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Opposition has been scheduled to be taken up.

On Thursday (Aug 10), time has been allotted from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. for the Adjournment Debate on the Socio-Economic Issues Faced by Plantation Community at Present by the Opposition.

On Friday (Aug 11), Private Members’ Motions are to be moved from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Accordingly, the Private Members’ Motion on disposal of garbage by local authorities by MP Chaminda Wijesiri, conducting a systematic study about King Ravana by MP Buddhika Pathirana, strict regulation of microfinance institutions and leasing companies by MP Kokila Gunawardene, issuance of a circular outlining the methodology to be followed in school development activities by Sagara Kariyawasam, granting transfers to Sri Lankan teachers once in every five years by MP Prof. Ranjith Bandara, ensuring welfare for migrant workers by Hon. Chaminda Wijesiri are to be presented.

Moreover, time has been allotted from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m to take up the Questions at the Adjournment Time.