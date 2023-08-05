Procuring medicines under emergency purchases to be discontinued

Procuring medicines under emergency purchases to be discontinued

August 5, 2023   10:21 am

Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella says measures will be taken to bring the emergency purchase of medicines to a complete halt within the next few months.

Addressing a media conference in Colombo, the lawmaker defended the emergency purchase of medicines, stating that this was done with the aim of meeting the country’s medicinal drug requirements.

Rambukwella, commenting on the allegations about shortcomings in the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA), said issues in drug regulator’s board of directors have been resolved.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka to reconstruct Talaimannar Pier to facilitate passenger vessels from India (English)

Sri Lanka to reconstruct Talaimannar Pier to facilitate passenger vessels from India (English)

Sri Lanka to reconstruct Talaimannar Pier to facilitate passenger vessels from India (English)

Minister Jeevan Thondaman addresses concerns pertaining to water tariff hike (English)

Minister Jeevan Thondaman addresses concerns pertaining to water tariff hike (English)

Govt will heed advice on debt optimization only from parliament - President (English)

Govt will heed advice on debt optimization only from parliament - President (English)

No revision in Litro gas prices (English)

No revision in Litro gas prices (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.04

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.04

Tense situation amidst farmers' protest demanding water for cultivation

Tense situation amidst farmers' protest demanding water for cultivation

Lake bed visible as Udawalawa Reservoir 's water level depletes

Lake bed visible as Udawalawa Reservoir 's water level depletes

Namal yet to pay Rs. 2.6mn in arrears on electricity bill for his wedding?

Namal yet to pay Rs. 2.6mn in arrears on electricity bill for his wedding?