Procuring medicines under emergency purchases to be discontinued

Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella says measures will be taken to bring the emergency purchase of medicines to a complete halt within the next few months.

Addressing a media conference in Colombo, the lawmaker defended the emergency purchase of medicines, stating that this was done with the aim of meeting the country’s medicinal drug requirements.

Rambukwella, commenting on the allegations about shortcomings in the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA), said issues in drug regulator’s board of directors have been resolved.