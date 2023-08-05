Namal responds to claims on Rs. 2.6mn in arrears on electricity bill

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa has responded to the widespread speculations about an alleged unsettled electricity bill adding up to Rs. 2.6 million.

In a letter directed to the Ceylon Electricity Board’s chairman, the coordination secretary of the parliamentarian dismissed the allegations as ‘defamatory’ and ‘condemning’.

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) member Nalin Hewage, at a recent press conference, disclosed that Namal Rajapaksa owes Rs. 2.6 million in arrears on an electricity bill related to his wedding reception in 2019.

Hewage said the CEB had provided him with this information in response to an inquiry he had made under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

He revealed that the RTI response from the state-owned electricity company mentions that outstanding electricity tariffs to the tune of Rs. 2.6 million remain unpaid to date after providing electricity to former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s residence in Weeraketiya on his request.

According to the RTI response, the CEB had temporarily set up security lights and generators at the location from September 12-15, 2019 at a cost of Rs. 2,682,246.57 and despite the repeated requests, the bill has not been settled yet.

In his letter to the CEB, Namal Rajapaksa meanwhile urged the utility to reveal the details of the relevant electricity bill and to provide them to the JVP member.