Man injured after drive-by shooting in Weliweriya
August 5, 2023 11:48 am
A shooting reported along the Ambaraluwa road in Weliweriya has left one individual injured, according to police.
Two persons on a motorcycle had reportedly opened fire at a vehicle traveling on the said route, injuring the driver, police said.
They had subsequently fled the area, leaving behind the motorcycle they had arrived on at the site of the incident.
Meanwhile, police stated that the injured individual is currently receiving treatment at the Gampaha Hospital.