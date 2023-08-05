10 arrested for illegally fishing in Trincomalee

A group of 10 persons have been apprehended by the Sri Lanka Navy in Trincomalee for engaging in illegal fishing activities.

The Sri Lanka Navy apprehended 10 individuals on Thursday and Friday (03 and 04 August) in the Nilaweli and Lankapatuna areas in Trincomalee, while they were engaging in illegal fishing activities.

During these search operations, the Navy also seized illegally caught fish, 116 illegally harvested sea cucumbers, three dinghies and diving gear.

The SLNS Vijayaba in the Eastern Naval Command carried out a special search operation in the sea area of Nilaweli in the dark hours of 03 August, during which naval personnel searched an individual who was at the beach on account of his suspicious behaviour.

Subsequently, a stock of fish caught by using explosives were seized by the Navy, after which both the suspect and the illegally caught fish were taken into naval custody.

In addition, nine persons were apprehended at the Lankapatuna beach for their involvement in night diving to catch sea cucumbers. This operation was led by the SLNS Lankapatuna in the wee hours of 04 August.

Accordingly, 116 illegally caught sea cucumbers, three dinghies and diving gear were seized in the operation.

The apprehended persons, ranging in age from 24 to 48, have been identified as residents from Thambalagamuwa and China Bay, and were handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Trincomalee, along with the seized items, for onward legal action.