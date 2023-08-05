The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has rejected a recent request made by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), seeking another revision of electricity tariffs, in a bid to cover their losses.

In a letter addressed to the Director General of PUCSL, CEB General Manager G. A. D. R. P. Seneviratne requested that the electricity tariffs be revised again, so as to cover the losses incurred by CEB.

In his letter, Seneviratne explained that CEB’s income reduced by roughly Rs. 33 billion for the year 2023, as a result of the recent tariff revision approved by PUCSL.

Apart from this, he also stated that the outstanding amount due to be paid for the generation of renewable energy currently stands at a total of Rs. 29.7 billion.

Meanwhile, Seneviratne further noted that while 4,500 gigawatts of hydropower was expected to be obtained this year, only 1,738 gigawatts have been obtained owing to the extreme dry weather conditions, further worsening the CEB’s situation.

Despite their reasonings, however, the PUCSL rejected the request in question, in writing, citing that as per an investigation conducted by the commission, the existing tariffs remain sufficient.