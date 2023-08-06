Iran, Sri Lanka seek closer ties as Foreign Ministers meet in Tehran

Iran, Sri Lanka seek closer ties as Foreign Ministers meet in Tehran

August 6, 2023   08:14 am

Visiting Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry on Saturday was received by his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Iran’s capital. During a joint press conference, the top Iranian diplomat called the visit “a turning point in Iran-Sri Lanka ties”. 

Amir Abdollahian said the two foreign ministers had discussed cooperation at regional and international levels and will be expanding ties in the fields of trade, tourism, science, and culture. 

“During our meeting we discussed new possible agreements and also emphasized the implementation of the ones that have already been signed,” said the top diplomat. 

According to Amir Abdollahian, the two sides also discussed the exchange of prisoners. 

The foreign minister concluded his talks by reiterating the Iranian government’s priorities, saying that Tehran attaches great significance to cooperation with fellow Asian countries. He hoped that different nations in the continent can collaborate in a friendly and constructive manner. 

Sabry, for his part, hailed Sri Lanka’s good and friendly relations with Iran. Before his visit, Sri Lankan media reported that the foreign minister would be trying to rejuvenate his country’s presence in the Iranian tea market.  

Source: Tehran Times 

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Agriculture Minister urges for solution for Udawalawa farmers

Agriculture Minister urges for solution for Udawalawa farmers

Agriculture Minister urges for solution for Udawalawa farmers

Ada Derana visits Samanalawewa Reservoir amidst controversies

Ada Derana visits Samanalawewa Reservoir amidst controversies

Farmers mark 13th day of satyagraha over Udawalawa Reservoir issue

Farmers mark 13th day of satyagraha over Udawalawa Reservoir issue

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.05

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.05

Health Minister assures emergency purchases of medicines does not compromise quality (English)

Health Minister assures emergency purchases of medicines does not compromise quality (English)

Mattala Airport racks up losses over Rs. 22 billion (English)

Mattala Airport racks up losses over Rs. 22 billion (English)

President urges for'sustainable, environmentally conscious'practices in SL architecture (English)

President urges for'sustainable, environmentally conscious'practices in SL architecture (English)

'Yal Nila Odyssey' luxury train begins operations (English)

'Yal Nila Odyssey' luxury train begins operations (English)