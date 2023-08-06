Iran, Sri Lanka seek closer ties as Foreign Ministers meet in Tehran

Visiting Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry on Saturday was received by his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Iran’s capital. During a joint press conference, the top Iranian diplomat called the visit “a turning point in Iran-Sri Lanka ties”.

Amir Abdollahian said the two foreign ministers had discussed cooperation at regional and international levels and will be expanding ties in the fields of trade, tourism, science, and culture.

“During our meeting we discussed new possible agreements and also emphasized the implementation of the ones that have already been signed,” said the top diplomat.

According to Amir Abdollahian, the two sides also discussed the exchange of prisoners.

The foreign minister concluded his talks by reiterating the Iranian government’s priorities, saying that Tehran attaches great significance to cooperation with fellow Asian countries. He hoped that different nations in the continent can collaborate in a friendly and constructive manner.

Sabry, for his part, hailed Sri Lanka’s good and friendly relations with Iran. Before his visit, Sri Lankan media reported that the foreign minister would be trying to rejuvenate his country’s presence in the Iranian tea market.

Source: Tehran Times

--Agencies