Online payment method to be introduced for all LG bodies

The Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government says that an online payment system will be introduced for all local government bodies across the island before the end of this year.

However, the Ministry points out that this programme is already in place within 69 local government institutions. The payment of taxes including assessment taxes is currently underway through the online system in those local government institutions accordingly.

The Ministry has further noted that it has been planned to carry out the activities related to obtaining necessary approvals for the construction sector under this online system.

The new programme has been introduced aiming at enabling the general public to complete their requirement without any inconvenience, the ministry said, adding that this programme will be introduced for all 341 local government bodies across the island before the end of this year.