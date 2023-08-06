Online payment method to be introduced for all LG bodies

Online payment method to be introduced for all LG bodies

August 6, 2023   09:42 am

The Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government says that an online payment system will be introduced for all local government bodies across the island before the end of this year.

However, the Ministry points out that this programme is already in place within 69 local government institutions. The payment of taxes including assessment taxes is currently underway through the online system in those local government institutions accordingly.

The Ministry has further noted that it has been planned to carry out the activities related to obtaining necessary approvals for the construction sector under this online system.

The new programme has been introduced aiming at enabling the general public to complete their requirement without any inconvenience, the ministry said, adding that this programme will be introduced for all 341 local government bodies across the island before the end of this year.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Agriculture Minister urges for solution for Udawalawa farmers

Agriculture Minister urges for solution for Udawalawa farmers

Agriculture Minister urges for solution for Udawalawa farmers

Ada Derana visits Samanalawewa Reservoir amidst controversies

Ada Derana visits Samanalawewa Reservoir amidst controversies

Farmers mark 13th day of satyagraha over Udawalawa Reservoir issue

Farmers mark 13th day of satyagraha over Udawalawa Reservoir issue

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.05

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.05

Health Minister assures emergency purchases of medicines does not compromise quality (English)

Health Minister assures emergency purchases of medicines does not compromise quality (English)

Mattala Airport racks up losses over Rs. 22 billion (English)

Mattala Airport racks up losses over Rs. 22 billion (English)

President urges for'sustainable, environmentally conscious'practices in SL architecture (English)

President urges for'sustainable, environmentally conscious'practices in SL architecture (English)

'Yal Nila Odyssey' luxury train begins operations (English)

'Yal Nila Odyssey' luxury train begins operations (English)