Not holding LG polls a serious issue for democracy - Mahinda Deshapriya

Not holding LG polls a serious issue for democracy - Mahinda Deshapriya

August 6, 2023   10:20 am

The Chairman of the Delimitation Commission of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Deshapriya states that not holding the Local Government election is a serious issue for the democracy of a country.

He points out that the authorities will take measures to hold at least one election out of the provincial council and local government polls this year, adding that he hopes that at least one of the two currently postponed elections will be held before World Democracy Day falls on September 15.

While speaking to the media following an event held in Polonnaruwa, the former Election Commission chairman further claimed that the Supreme Court has declared that the ruling of the country, which is carried out by governors, secretaries and commissioners without the mandate of the people and their representatives, is unlawful.

Meanwhile, the People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) expresses that all the political parties that have ruled the country so far, are responsible for the current economic collapse.

Executive Director of the PAFFREL Rohana Hettiarachchi mentioned that the people should rally in order to create a proper political system in the country.

However, the General Secretary of the United National Party (UNP) Palitha Range Bandara has stated that there is no need to hold an election at this moment.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Agriculture Minister urges for solution for Udawalawa farmers

Agriculture Minister urges for solution for Udawalawa farmers

Agriculture Minister urges for solution for Udawalawa farmers

Ada Derana visits Samanalawewa Reservoir amidst controversies

Ada Derana visits Samanalawewa Reservoir amidst controversies

Farmers mark 13th day of satyagraha over Udawalawa Reservoir issue

Farmers mark 13th day of satyagraha over Udawalawa Reservoir issue

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.05

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.05

Health Minister assures emergency purchases of medicines does not compromise quality (English)

Health Minister assures emergency purchases of medicines does not compromise quality (English)

Mattala Airport racks up losses over Rs. 22 billion (English)

Mattala Airport racks up losses over Rs. 22 billion (English)

President urges for'sustainable, environmentally conscious'practices in SL architecture (English)

President urges for'sustainable, environmentally conscious'practices in SL architecture (English)

'Yal Nila Odyssey' luxury train begins operations (English)

'Yal Nila Odyssey' luxury train begins operations (English)