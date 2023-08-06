Not holding LG polls a serious issue for democracy - Mahinda Deshapriya

The Chairman of the Delimitation Commission of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Deshapriya states that not holding the Local Government election is a serious issue for the democracy of a country.

He points out that the authorities will take measures to hold at least one election out of the provincial council and local government polls this year, adding that he hopes that at least one of the two currently postponed elections will be held before World Democracy Day falls on September 15.

While speaking to the media following an event held in Polonnaruwa, the former Election Commission chairman further claimed that the Supreme Court has declared that the ruling of the country, which is carried out by governors, secretaries and commissioners without the mandate of the people and their representatives, is unlawful.

Meanwhile, the People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) expresses that all the political parties that have ruled the country so far, are responsible for the current economic collapse.

Executive Director of the PAFFREL Rohana Hettiarachchi mentioned that the people should rally in order to create a proper political system in the country.

However, the General Secretary of the United National Party (UNP) Palitha Range Bandara has stated that there is no need to hold an election at this moment.