Health officials warn over rapidly-spreading diseases among children

The health officials warn that several diseases are rapidly spreading among children with the prevailing dry weather conditions in the island.

Dr. Deepal Perera, a specialist doctor at the Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital in Colombo, states that conditions such as dehydration are common within children these days.

Therefore, Dr. Perera also recommended that children should be provided with more liquids during these days.

Furthermore, the specialist doctor claimed that the diseases like diarrhea can also spread widely among children with the prevailing dry weather.