Twenty-one injured in east China magnitude 5.5 earthquake - state media

Twenty-one injured in east China magnitude 5.5 earthquake - state media

August 6, 2023   11:40 am

Twenty-one people were injured and 126 buildings collapsed after an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the eastern Chinese province of Shandong on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The earthquake, 10 km (6 miles) deep, jolted Pingyuan County of Dezhou City at 02:33 a.m. (1833 GMT on Saturday), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

China Railway Group suspended some train operations on routes including the Beijing-Shanghai Railway and Beijing-Kowloon Railway in response to the earthquake, CCTV reported.

Source - Reuters

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.06

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.06

Agriculture Minister urges for solution for Udawalawa farmers

Agriculture Minister urges for solution for Udawalawa farmers

Ada Derana visits Samanalawewa Reservoir amidst controversies

Ada Derana visits Samanalawewa Reservoir amidst controversies

Farmers mark 13th day of satyagraha over Udawalawa Reservoir issue

Farmers mark 13th day of satyagraha over Udawalawa Reservoir issue

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.05

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.05

Health Minister assures emergency purchases of medicines does not compromise quality (English)

Health Minister assures emergency purchases of medicines does not compromise quality (English)

Mattala Airport racks up losses over Rs. 22 billion (English)

Mattala Airport racks up losses over Rs. 22 billion (English)