40 Sri Lankan students awarded full scholarships from China

August 6, 2023   12:42 pm

The Government of China has awarded full scholarships for 40 Sri Lankan students and were admitted by over 30 top Chinese Universities, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka said.

Accordingly, the scholarships have been awarded to 07 doctoral, 24 masters and 09 undergraduate students, in order to admit them to universities in China with majors in science, engineering, agriculture, medicine, economics, philosophy etc.

The scholarship awarding was carried out at the premises of the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka on Friday (04).

The Chinese government has been offering scholarships to Sri Lankan students since 1975, denoting the friendship between China and Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, around 80 students receive full scholarships from China for continuing their higher educational activities.

Speaking at the event, the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong mentioned that the Sri Lankan students continuing studies in China and also more Chinese students coming to Sri Lanka for further studies are promoting the development of friendship between the two countries.

