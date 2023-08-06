Suspect held with Kerala cannabis valued at over Rs. 75 mn in Jaffna

Sri Lanka Navy personnel together with the police have apprehended a suspect with over 227 kilograms of Kerala Cannabis, during a combined search operation conducted in Ponnalei, Jaffna.

They have also taken custody of a lorry used to smuggle narcotic drugs.

The special operation which was mounted by SLNS Agbo in the Northern Naval Command with the assistance of Waddukoddai Police in the Ponnalei area yesterday (05), has led to the recovery of 08 sacks of Kerala Cannabis packed in 105 packages, weighing about 227 kilograms and 915 grams, according to the navy.

The gross street value of seized Kerala cannabis is estimated to be over Rs. 75 million.

The 31-year-old suspect held in this operation has been identified to be a resident of Bandarawela.

Meanwhile, the suspect along with the consignment of narcotic drugs and the lorry has been handed over to the Waddukoddai Police for onward legal action, the navy said.