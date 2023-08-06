PM assures comprehensive development plan for Batticaloa District

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena states that steps will be taken to immediately compile a two-year long-term comprehensive development plan for the Batticaloa District.

Gunawardena emphasized that necessary measures will be taken to prepare the relevant development plan aiming at various sectors including agriculture, livestock and fisheries.

He urged all the communities as well as public servants to extend fullest cooperation for speedy implementation of the development plan.

Speaking at the Batticaloa district program of the National Integration Participatory Development Program – “Aluth Gamak – Aluth Ratak”, the Prime Minister further mentioned that appropriate measures will be sought in order to solve the issues that have arisen in the agricultural sector and that the government has paid special attention to providing all the necessary facilities for that purpose.



The Prime Minister said in his speech;

“I hope that the GA in this development plan, which has to be prepared by the development committee, that a clear development plan frame work is established on which we can work on in next two years. It is also important issue that we have embarked this programme. A special priority has been given to food security around the country. All of us know that in last year there was not only a food security warning within Sri Lanka there was a warning on food security internationally too. The Government was able to relax some of the obstacles that caused impediment for the farmers to engage in better production.

I feel you would agree with all data &statistics which shows that farmers were able to earn income through our harvest over an unprecedented level over the last two years which gave the country further confidence. Initially I would like to thank the farmers of Batticaloa because amidst all the problems they were able to produce a very high harvest. It is an important factor. It also gives confidence to our country internationally. Most of our friendly countries and international organisations have commended this achievement.

The GA will be supporting livestock and agricultural sector in Batticaloa. Farmers were able to achieve the targets that have been agreed upon. President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Government are confident that we would be able to reach self-sufficiency in most of the agricultural products. That is why we assemble to appeal all of you in the Government service to contribute in maximum for the production to reach these targets. This will not only bring rupees to farmers it will also save the dollars that will otherwise have to fall out.

We have failed to bring better livelihood and conditions in these districts. So many issues have been raised in relation to the farmers. We will give due attention to these along with the officials. There are some areas which have to be solved by way of increased financial crisis. Present situation is better than that of the last year. In the next budget president plans that we could make an increased allocation to the districts in order to go through their development. Already insurances have been given by most of the donor countries where the work has been stopped due to the financial crisis will be restored. We look forward to resume from October these rural projects, district projects which were stopped. It will contribute further in a multiplier effect through financial services that won’t be able to benefit from it and the people who are involved in those services and construction sectors.

In addition to that whatever the complaints I would like to bring to your notice there are our ministries, my secretary, officials and two state ministers are always available for any other matter to be raised and to be contacted. We will do wherever we could to support these development activities in the district.”

Minister Nazir Ahmed, Governor Senthil Thonaaman, State Ministers Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan (Pillayan), Ashoka Priyantha, Janaka Wakkumbura, MPs Rasamanickam Shanakyam, Govinda Karunakaran, Yadamini Gunawardena, Presidentail Adviser Suren Batagoda, Public Administration Secretary Ranjith Ashoka, District Secretary Kalamathi Pathmaraja and District officials were present at the relevant meeting.