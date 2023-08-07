Several spells of light showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says several spells of light showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Eastern and Uva provinces during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island, the department said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed will increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil. Wind speed may increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Puttalam, Mannar and Kankasanthurai.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The sea areas extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Puttalam, Mannar and Kankasanthurai will be fairly rough at times.

Increase of swell wave heights (about 2.0 - 2.5m) can be expected in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.