Restrictions imposed within Vavuniya Prison to be lifted

The limitation of movement which was imposed within the Vavuniya Prison owing to the spread of measles inside the prison is to be lifted as per a decision by relevant authorities.

The Department of Prisons took steps to impose movement limitations within the prison premises as an immediate precautionary measure to reduce the spread of the disease once an inmate and a prison officer was identified to have contracted measles in the prison.

Accordingly, the limitations which were imposed on July 25 for a period of two weeks are scheduled to end from today (Aug 07). However, the Vavuniya Regional Epidemiology Unit assured that a suitable environment prevails in the prison premises in order to reopen the prison for movements.

The Prisons Department further mentioned that the Regional Epidemiology Unit has informed the Prison officials that it is possible to carry out daily activities of the prison as usual from tomorrow (08).

Meanwhile, joining a press conference held in Colombo, the Chief Secretary of the Committee for Protecting Rights of Prisoners, Sudesh Nandimal stated that the inmates are undergoing severe difficulties due to the weaknesses in the process of supplying food and medicine to the prisons across the country.