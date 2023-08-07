Restrictions imposed within Vavuniya Prison to be lifted

Restrictions imposed within Vavuniya Prison to be lifted

August 7, 2023   09:47 am

The limitation of movement which was imposed within the Vavuniya Prison owing to the spread of measles inside the prison is to be lifted as per a decision by relevant authorities.

The Department of Prisons took steps to impose movement limitations within the prison premises as an immediate precautionary measure to reduce the spread of the disease once an inmate and a prison officer was identified to have contracted measles in the prison.

Accordingly, the limitations which were imposed on July 25 for a period of two weeks are scheduled to end from today (Aug 07). However, the Vavuniya Regional Epidemiology Unit assured that a suitable environment prevails in the prison premises in order to reopen the prison for movements.

The Prisons Department further mentioned that the Regional Epidemiology Unit has informed the Prison officials that it is possible to carry out daily activities of the prison as usual from tomorrow (08).

Meanwhile, joining a press conference held in Colombo, the Chief Secretary of the Committee for Protecting Rights of Prisoners, Sudesh Nandimal stated that the inmates are undergoing severe difficulties due to the weaknesses in the process of supplying food and medicine to the prisons across the country.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Not holding LG polls a serious issue for democracy - Mahinda Deshapriya (English)

Not holding LG polls a serious issue for democracy - Mahinda Deshapriya (English)

Not holding LG polls a serious issue for democracy - Mahinda Deshapriya (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.06

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.06

Govt to conduct only one school term test per year from 2024 - Minister (English)

Govt to conduct only one school term test per year from 2024 - Minister (English)

15 MW of wind power added to national grid in Mannar (English)

15 MW of wind power added to national grid in Mannar (English)

40 Sri Lankan students awarded full scholarships from China (English)

40 Sri Lankan students awarded full scholarships from China (English)

Can leasing companies seize vehicles just because installment payments are late?

Can leasing companies seize vehicles just because installment payments are late?

Govt. to conduct only one school term test per year starting from 2024 - Education Minister

Govt. to conduct only one school term test per year starting from 2024 - Education Minister

Opposition Leader slams govt's bankrupt policy for harming agriculture sector

Opposition Leader slams govt's bankrupt policy for harming agriculture sector