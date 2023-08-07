Suspect arrested over Kandana shooting

August 7, 2023   10:52 am

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a suspect over the incident of shooting at a businessman’s house in Pio Mawatha, Kandana on Friday (04).

The suspect has been arrested in Kandana yesterday (06) along with ‘Ice’ drugs (Crystal methamphetamine), according to a tip-off received by the officers in Gonahena Camp of the Police STF.

During the apprehension, the officers have taken custody of 02 grams and 350 milligrams of ‘Ice’ drugs and a mobile phone which were in the possession of the suspect.

The 26-year-old has been handed over to Kandana Police for further investigations, according to police.

Police mentioned that the arrested suspect is believed to be a close associate of the organized criminal and a drug trafficker Rasika Chamod alias “Chuti Malli”, who is currently in hiding overseas and has allegedly aided and abetted the shooting reported in the Kandana area recently.

