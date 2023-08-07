Two dead after training aircraft crashes near China Bay

A training aircraft that took off from the China Bay Airport in Trincomalee has reportedly crashed, killing both the Sri Lanka Air Force personnel who were onboard the aircraft.

The Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) confirmed that a PT6 aircraft used to train pilots at the No 1 Flying Training Wing in SLAF Academy China Bay had taken off from the China Bay airstrip this morning (07) for an air test.

However, at around 11.27 a.m. the aircraft in question had crashed in the vicinity of the SLAF Camp in China Bay killing both officers who were onboard, according to SLAF Director Media, Group Captain Dushan Wijesinghe.

He added that SLAF Commander Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa has already appointed a special investigation committee for further investigations into the accident.