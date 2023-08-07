No electricity tariff revision; Energy Minister assures uninterrupted power supply island-wide

No electricity tariff revision; Energy Minister assures uninterrupted power supply island-wide

August 7, 2023   01:50 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says that the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has planned for an uninterrupted supply of power island-wide throughout the year with no scheduled power cuts.

In a twitter post, Wijesekara asserted that currently, the full capacity of available power plants is in use for power generation.

Meanwhile, the Minister has held a meeting at the President’s Office yesterday (06), with the CEB and the Department of Irrigation in order to discuss the options related to ensuring a continuous power supply with no scheduled power cuts.

Furthermore, he expressed that the maximum water that can be released for agriculture will be shared with the Cabinet of Ministers today (07).

During the meeting, details related to the power generation for the next 12 months, the release of water for agriculture, hydropower capacity, and thermal power options available will be shared and discussed, the minister added.

Moreover, another discussion pertaining to the settlement of the dispute between the land owner and the CEB to complete the ADB (Asian Development Bank) financed Polpitiya-Hambantota transmission line is scheduled to take place on Friday (Aug 11), according to the minister.

Wijesekara, who expressed that the 150 km transmission line connecting the Southern Province, has come to a halt in the last 03 months due to a dispute over the government valuation for a 650-meter stretch of land the lines are connected through, further claimed that if the dispute is settled the work can be completed in 04 days. 

The CEB has already paid 2,500 other individuals compensation on government valuation and completed the work in the 150 km stretch over those areas, he added.

In addition, the Energy Minister claimed in the tweet that there will be no tariff revision on electricity as speculated in the media. 

He also assured that the government’s policy decision is to revise electricity prices biannually, in the months of January and July each year.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.07

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.07

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.07

Not holding LG polls a serious issue for democracy - Mahinda Deshapriya (English)

Not holding LG polls a serious issue for democracy - Mahinda Deshapriya (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.06

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.06

Govt to conduct only one school term test per year from 2024 - Minister (English)

Govt to conduct only one school term test per year from 2024 - Minister (English)

15 MW of wind power added to national grid in Mannar (English)

15 MW of wind power added to national grid in Mannar (English)

40 Sri Lankan students awarded full scholarships from China (English)

40 Sri Lankan students awarded full scholarships from China (English)

Can leasing companies seize vehicles just because installment payments are late?

Can leasing companies seize vehicles just because installment payments are late?

Govt. to conduct only one school term test per year starting from 2024 - Education Minister

Govt. to conduct only one school term test per year starting from 2024 - Education Minister