Shooting incident reported in Bambalapitiya

August 7, 2023   06:11 pm

A shooting incident has been reported in the Bambalapitiya area this evening (07).

The unidentified gunmen who arrived in a van, have shot at a car near a filling station at Marine Drive, Bambalapitiya, and fled, the police said.

When inquired by Ada Derana, Bambalapitiya Police stated that the car which was shot had also driven away, and that neither any casualties nor injured individuals have been identified.

Bambalapitiya Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

