Four excise officers arrested over shooting incident in Bambalapitiya

Four excise officers arrested over shooting incident in Bambalapitiya

August 7, 2023   07:10 pm

Sri Lanka Police have arrested four officers of the Excise Department over an incident where they had allegedly opened fire at a vehicle near a fuel station at Marine-Drive in Bambalapitiya, suspecting that those in the vehicle were drug traffickers.

A shooting incident had been reported in the Bambalapitiya area in Colombo this evening (07).

It was reported that several individuals, who had arrived in a van, had opened fire at an SUV near a filling station at Marine Drive, Bambalapitiya.

When inquired by Ada Derana, Bambalapitiya Police had stated that both vehicles had then driven away, and that neither any casualties nor injured individuals had been reported thus far.

Police said that the excise officers had opened fire at the vehicle in question suspecting that its occupants were drug traffickers, however did not provide further details. 

CCTV footage of the incident show a van arriving and stopping parallel to the parked SUV which proceeds to reverse and attempt to leave while several individuals are then seen getting out of the van and opening fire at the SUV which speeds off.

Bambalapitiya Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.08.07

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.08.07

Cabinet nod to release water from Samanalawewa Reservoir for agricultural purposes

Cabinet nod to release water from Samanalawewa Reservoir for agricultural purposes

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.07

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.07

Claims over Namal's unpaid electricity bill a conspiracy to slander Rajapaksa family  Sagara Kariyawasam

Claims over Namal's unpaid electricity bill a conspiracy to slander Rajapaksa family  Sagara Kariyawasam

15 MW wind power plant in Mannar completed by local engineers added to national grid

15 MW wind power plant in Mannar completed by local engineers added to national grid

FAO delivers over 8,000 Tonnes of Japan-funded fertilizer to support Sri Lanka's smallholder paddy farmers

FAO delivers over 8,000 Tonnes of Japan-funded fertilizer to support Sri Lanka's smallholder paddy farmers

Tragedy of Udawalawa Reservoir continues; drinking water shortages in 12 districts

Tragedy of Udawalawa Reservoir continues; drinking water shortages in 12 districts