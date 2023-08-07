Four players fined for breach of LPL code of conduct

August 7, 2023   11:01 pm

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) today announced that four players including Kusal Mendis and Chamika Karunaratne have been charged for breaching the LPL Code of Conduct during two separate matches of the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2023.

Three players were charged for breaching the LPL code of conduct during the match played between Dambulla Aura and Colombo Strikers on August 5, 2023, at PICS in Kandy.

Hasan Ali of Dambulla Aura was fined 15 percent of his match fee and given 1 demerit point under clause 2.21 of the LPL Code of Conduct.

Kusal Mendis of Dambulla Aura was fined 10 percent of his match fee along with one demerit point under clause 2.21 of the LPL Code of Conduct.

Chamika Karunaratne of the Colombo Strikers was fined 30 percent of his match fee along with 2 demerit points under clause 2.6 of the LPL Code of Conduct.

The player was also charged with a fine of 25 percent of his match fee and 1 demerit point under Clause 2.21 of the LPL Code of Conduct, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Naseem Shah of the Colombo Strikers was charged with a fine of 20 percent of his match fee and also given a demerit point under clause 2.5 of the LPL code of Conduct.

He was charged for an incident that occurred on July 30, 2023, during the game between the Jaffna Kings and the Colombo Strikers, played at the RPICS, Colombo. 

All of the above players admitted to the offenses, the SLC said.

