LG bodies amendment bills inconsistent with constitution  Speaker conveys SCs determination

August 8, 2023   10:24 am

The Supreme Court has determined that the Private Member’s Bills to amend the Pradeshiya Sabhas Act, Urban Councils Ordinance and Municipal Councils Ordinance are inconsistent with the Constitution.

This was conveyed to the parliament by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena this morning (Aug 08).

In its determination, the Supreme Court has mentioned that these Bills need to be passed in the parliament by a special majority and approved in a referendum.

