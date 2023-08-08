10 Indian nationals arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

The Sri Lanka Navy on Monday (07 August) seized an Indian trawler with 10 Indian nationals aboard, for poaching in Sri Lankan waters off Alampil in Mullaitivu.

Accordingly, the Eastern Naval Command deployed a Fast Attack Craft of the 04th Fast Attack Flotilla to chase away a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers, after having spotted they were engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters off Alampil in Mullaitivu on Monday morning.

The trawler and the apprehended foreign nationals were subsequently brought to the port of Trincomalee, and are due to be handed over to the Assistant Directorate of Fisheries-Trincomalee through the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, for onward legal proceedings.

Including the poaching trawler held in this operation, the Sri Lanka Navy has seized 14 Indian poaching trawlers and apprehended 93 Indian fishermen thus far in 2023, all of which have been handed over to relevant authorities for legal action.