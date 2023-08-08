10 Indian nationals arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

10 Indian nationals arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

August 8, 2023   11:32 am

The Sri Lanka Navy on Monday (07 August) seized an Indian trawler with 10 Indian nationals aboard, for poaching in Sri Lankan waters off Alampil in Mullaitivu.

Accordingly, the Eastern Naval Command deployed a Fast Attack Craft of the 04th Fast Attack Flotilla to chase away a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers, after having spotted they were engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters off Alampil in Mullaitivu on Monday morning. 

The trawler and the apprehended foreign nationals were subsequently brought to the port of Trincomalee, and are due to be handed over to the Assistant Directorate of Fisheries-Trincomalee through the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, for onward legal proceedings.

Including the poaching trawler held in this operation, the Sri Lanka Navy has seized 14 Indian poaching trawlers and apprehended 93 Indian fishermen thus far in 2023, all of which have been handed over to relevant authorities for legal action. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Thousands of young scouts to evacuate world jamboree in South Korea as storm looms (English)

Thousands of young scouts to evacuate world jamboree in South Korea as storm looms (English)

Iran offers sharing scientific achievements with Sri Lanka (English)

Iran offers sharing scientific achievements with Sri Lanka (English)

Two dead after training aircraft crashes near China Bay (English)

Two dead after training aircraft crashes near China Bay (English)

Cabinet nod to release water from Samanalawewa Reservoir for agricultural purposes (English)

Cabinet nod to release water from Samanalawewa Reservoir for agricultural purposes (English)

Four excise officers arrested after opening fire at vehicle in Bambalapitiya

Four excise officers arrested after opening fire at vehicle in Bambalapitiya

No electricity tariff revision; Energy Minister assures uninterrupted power supply island-wide

No electricity tariff revision; Energy Minister assures uninterrupted power supply island-wide

Completion of Polpitiya-Hambantota transmission line delayed due to legal dispute

Completion of Polpitiya-Hambantota transmission line delayed due to legal dispute