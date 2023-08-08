LRH Director dismisses claims on insufficient stocks of insulin at hospital

LRH Director dismisses claims on insufficient stocks of insulin at hospital

August 8, 2023   01:02 pm

Director of the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children, Dr. G. Wijesuriya, has assured that the hospital is currently in possession of sufficient stocks of insulin, despite recent claims stating otherwise.

In a special statement to the media this morning (08 August), Dr. Wijesuriya asserted that all recent speculations made claiming that the Lady Ridgeway Hospital did not have sufficient stocks of insulin are false.

“The Lady Ridgeway Hospital has sufficient stocks of insulin. We are also able to provide insulin for children who come to the clinics. If any hospital in the island is in need of insulin for children, we are able to cover their requirements as well”, Dr. Wijesuriya emphasised.

Thus, he urged for parents to visit the hospital without any hesitation in the event a child is in need of insulin, assuring that their child will be provided with the required dosage.

Meanwhile, speaking on the current weather conditions, Dr. Wijesuriya warned that children are more likely to be dehydrated, and therefore urged that exposure to strong sunlight, specially between 12:00 noon and 02:00 p.m., be avoided or minimised.

