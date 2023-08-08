Four excise officers arrested over Bambalapitiya shooting granted bail

The four officers of the Excise Department who were arrested for opening fire at a car on Marine-Drive in Bambalapitiya yesterday (07 August) have been granted bail on orders of the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Sri Lanka Police on Monday arrested four Excise Department officers over an incident where they had allegedly opened fire at a vehicle near a fuel station at Marine-Drive in Bambalapitiya, suspecting that those in the vehicle were drug traffickers.

It was reported that several individuals, who had arrived in a van, had opened fire at an SUV near a filling station at Marine-Drive, Bambalapitiya.

CCTV footage of the incident show a van arriving and stopping parallel to the parked SUV which proceeds to reverse and attempt to leave while several individuals are then seen getting out of the van and opening fire at the SUV which speeds off.