Four excise officers arrested over Bambalapitiya shooting granted bail

Four excise officers arrested over Bambalapitiya shooting granted bail

August 8, 2023   01:30 pm

The four officers of the Excise Department who were arrested for opening fire at a car on Marine-Drive in Bambalapitiya yesterday (07 August) have been granted bail on orders of the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Sri Lanka Police on Monday arrested four Excise Department officers over an incident where they had allegedly opened fire at a vehicle near a fuel station at Marine-Drive in Bambalapitiya, suspecting that those in the vehicle were drug traffickers.

It was reported that several individuals, who had arrived in a van, had opened fire at an SUV near a filling station at Marine-Drive, Bambalapitiya.

CCTV footage of the incident show a van arriving and stopping parallel to the parked SUV which proceeds to reverse and attempt to leave while several individuals are then seen getting out of the van and opening fire at the SUV which speeds off.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

One dead, 60 schoolchildren hospitalised after fire at chemical factory in Kandana

One dead, 60 schoolchildren hospitalised after fire at chemical factory in Kandana

One dead, 60 schoolchildren hospitalised after fire at chemical factory in Kandana

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.08

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.08

More details revealed on Bambalapitya shooting involving Excise Dept. officers

More details revealed on Bambalapitya shooting involving Excise Dept. officers

Three-hour power cuts may be needed if electricity is not purchased  Minister

Three-hour power cuts may be needed if electricity is not purchased  Minister

Releasing of water from Samanalawewa to Udawalawe Reservoir underway

Releasing of water from Samanalawewa to Udawalawe Reservoir underway

Nine arrested for forcibly entering CBSL premises

Nine arrested for forcibly entering CBSL premises

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Thousands of young scouts to evacuate world jamboree in South Korea as storm looms (English)

Thousands of young scouts to evacuate world jamboree in South Korea as storm looms (English)