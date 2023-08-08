Minister assures uninterrupted power supply island-wide, says no plans for power cuts

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has assured that an uninterrupted power of supply will be provided island-wide.

Taking to Twitter, Wijesekera stated that the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) will ensure an uninterrupted supply of power island-wide, adding that the CEB has no plans for scheduled power cuts.

“CEB will procure the necessary supplementary power needed to maintain 24 hour uninterrupted supply of power”, the Minister said in this regard.