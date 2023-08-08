The Colombo Magistrate Court’s decision pertaining to the death of famed businessman Dinesh Schaffter is scheduled to be delivered upon receiving the report of the committee of specialists appointed to determine the cause of death.

Accordingly, Colombo Additional Magistrate Rajindra Jayasuriya, on Tuesday (08 August), said in open court that she will deliver her verdict on the case pertaining to the death of the former Janashakthi PLC Director as soon as the completed report from the relevant expert committee is received.

Additional Magistrate Jayasuriya made this statement upon consideration of the facts presented by both, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the lawyers who appeared on behalf of the deceased, when the inquest was called in court today.

Speaking with regards to the expert committee, the Colombo Additional Magistrate revealed that while the court has been informed that the committee is scheduled to convene another round of discussions, a report pertaining to the matter is expected to be provided to the court soon.

Meanwhile, the CID was also informed to submit the necessary requests to court to summon the relevant DNA reports, which President’s Counsel Anuja Premaratne highlighted, are yet to be presented in court.

The case is due to be called in court again on 22 August.

Former Director of the Janashakthi PLC Group, Dinesh Schaffter, was found tied up in his car at the General Cemetery in Borella on 15 December 2022, and died a day later while receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Colombo National Hospital.