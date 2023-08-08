Verdict on Schaffters death to be delivered after receiving expert committee report

Verdict on Schaffters death to be delivered after receiving expert committee report

August 8, 2023   04:30 pm

The Colombo Magistrate Court’s decision pertaining to the death of famed businessman Dinesh Schaffter is scheduled to be delivered upon receiving the report of the committee of specialists appointed to determine the cause of death.

Accordingly, Colombo Additional Magistrate Rajindra Jayasuriya, on Tuesday (08 August), said in open court that she will deliver her verdict on the case pertaining to the death of the former Janashakthi PLC Director as soon as the completed report from the relevant expert committee is received.

Additional Magistrate Jayasuriya made this statement upon consideration of the facts presented by both, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the lawyers who appeared on behalf of the deceased, when the inquest was called in court today.

Speaking with regards to the expert committee, the Colombo Additional Magistrate revealed that while the court has been informed that the committee is scheduled to convene another round of discussions, a report pertaining to the matter is expected to be provided to the court soon.

Meanwhile, the CID was also informed to submit the necessary requests to court to summon the relevant DNA reports, which President’s Counsel Anuja Premaratne highlighted, are yet to be presented in court.

The case is due to be called in court again on 22 August. 

Former Director of the Janashakthi PLC Group, Dinesh Schaffter, was found tied up in his car at the General Cemetery in Borella on 15 December 2022, and died a day later while receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Colombo National Hospital.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.08.08

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.08.08

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.08.08

One dead, 60 schoolchildren hospitalised after fire at chemical factory in Kandana

One dead, 60 schoolchildren hospitalised after fire at chemical factory in Kandana

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.08

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.08

More details revealed on Bambalapitya shooting involving Excise Dept. officers

More details revealed on Bambalapitya shooting involving Excise Dept. officers

Three-hour power cuts may be needed if electricity is not purchased  Minister

Three-hour power cuts may be needed if electricity is not purchased  Minister

Releasing of water from Samanalawewa to Udawalawe Reservoir underway

Releasing of water from Samanalawewa to Udawalawe Reservoir underway

Nine arrested for forcibly entering CBSL premises

Nine arrested for forcibly entering CBSL premises

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00