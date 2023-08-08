President urges modernisation to achieve rapid 21st century economic growth

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has urged the concept of modernisation in a bid to achieve rapid 21st-century economic growth and for the streamlining of bureaucratic systems, in order to save time and assist people.

The Head of State made these remarks while addressing the launch of key trade facilitation initiatives in Sri Lanka at Shangri La Colombo this afternoon (08 August), the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Accordingly, the President also said that the new economic commission law will ensure the timely processing of investment and trade applications.