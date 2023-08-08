Speaker endorses the Anti-Corruption Bill

The Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Tuesday (08 August) placed his signature on the Anti-Corruption Bill which was passed in Parliament last month.

Accordingly, the legislation which was passed without a vote in the 225-member parliament, will come into effect from today.

The Anti-Corruption Bill, which was presented before the House on 06 July, was passed in parliament on 19 July with amendments.

The Bill had been surrounded by much controversy, however, as several parties, including Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL), had highlighted key concerns within the clauses of the Bill, stating that certain provision of the Bill in question are ‘unconstitutional’.