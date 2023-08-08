Speaker endorses the Anti-Corruption Bill

Speaker endorses the Anti-Corruption Bill

August 8, 2023   07:01 pm

The Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Tuesday (08 August) placed his signature on the Anti-Corruption Bill which was passed in Parliament last month.

Accordingly, the legislation which was passed without a vote in the 225-member parliament, will come into effect from today.

The Anti-Corruption Bill, which was presented before the House on 06 July, was passed  in parliament on 19 July with amendments.

The Bill had been surrounded by much controversy, however, as several parties, including Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL), had highlighted key concerns within the clauses of the Bill, stating that certain provision of the Bill in question are ‘unconstitutional’.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.08.08

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.08.08

One dead, 60 schoolchildren hospitalised after fire at chemical factory in Kandana

One dead, 60 schoolchildren hospitalised after fire at chemical factory in Kandana

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.08

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.08

More details revealed on Bambalapitya shooting involving Excise Dept. officers

More details revealed on Bambalapitya shooting involving Excise Dept. officers

Three-hour power cuts may be needed if electricity is not purchased  Minister

Three-hour power cuts may be needed if electricity is not purchased  Minister

Releasing of water from Samanalawewa to Udawalawe Reservoir underway

Releasing of water from Samanalawewa to Udawalawe Reservoir underway

Nine arrested for forcibly entering CBSL premises

Nine arrested for forcibly entering CBSL premises