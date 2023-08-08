Two arrested over abduction of mother and two children

August 8, 2023   07:38 pm

Two suspects have been arrested at the Gelanigama Interchange of the Southern Expressway over the attempted abduction of a woman and her two children.

Accordingly, a 37-year-old woman, and her two children aged 15 and 07, were reportedly abducted in the Bandaragama area over an alleged family dispute, police said.

Two persons had arrived in a car at the victim’s residence in Bandaragama, and had threatened all three victims asking them to get into the said vehicle, following which they had driven towards the Gelanigama Interchange, heading towards Galle.

Upon reaching the checkpoint at the interchange, however, the woman had cried out for help, alerting a Police Sergeant who was on duty at the interchange, who then proceeded to inspect the vehicle.

Subsequently, the two abductors and the vehicle used for the abduction were handed over  to the Bandaragama Police for further investigations.

The main suspect is reported to be the woman’s estranged second husband, with whom she had been residing with in the Talpe area in Galle, before leaving to Bandaragama with her two children.

It is believed that the abduction had been carried out over a dispute between the woman and her second husband.

