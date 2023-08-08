Experts committee probing recent patient deaths submits report

Experts committee probing recent patient deaths submits report

August 8, 2023   09:20 pm

The committee of experts appointed to investigate the recent deaths of patients at hospitals has handed over its report to the Ministry of Health today (Aug. 08).

Taking to Twitter, Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said the full report will not be disclosed due to doctor-patient confidentiality.

Accordingly, only the conclusions and recommendations have been made public.

The lawmaker said the report suggests that out of the six cases analysed in detail, five were attributed to anaphylaxis.

