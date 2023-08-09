Sri Lankan scouts safely evacuated from World Scout Jamboree site in South Korea

August 8, 2023   11:21 pm

The Sri Lankan Scout contingent participating in the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea has been safely evacuated from the Saemangeum Jamboree site today (Aug. 08), in view of typhoon Khanun that is scheduled to make landfall in the Republic of Korea late on August 09.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Seoul said the contingent was relocated to the Dangkook University in Cheonan, on the outskirts of Seoul.

According to a statement issued by the embassy, the Sri Lankan scouts have safely reached their new accommodation and are in good health. They will continue with certain activities and programs in their new location.

The embassy said it is closely liaising with the management of the Sri Lanka scout contingent, as well as the relevant South Korean authorities, to ensure the continued safety and welfare of all Sri Lankan scouts participating in the Jamboree.

