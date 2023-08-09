Debate on second reading of Appropriation (Amendment) Bill today

The Second Reading of the Appropriation (Amendment) Bill will be taken up for debate in the parliament today (Aug. 09).

This was decided at the meeting of Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena yesterday, according to General Secretary of Parliament Kushani Rohanadeera.

The Bill proposes to increase the borrowing limit from Rs. 4,979 billion to Rs. 13,979 billion.

Meanwhile, as decided at the Parliamentary Business Committee’s meeting on July 21, the Second Reading of the Betting and Gaming Levy (Amendment) Bill, Regulations under the Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Act and consideration of the Sri Lanka Institute of Taxation (Incorporation) (Amendment) Bill are scheduled for today’s sitting.

Thereafter, from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Opposition has been scheduled to be taken up.

The General Secretary mentioned that the activities of the other days of this parliamentary week will be conducted as decided at the meeting of the Parliamentary Business Committee on July 21.

Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe is slated to deliver a special address on the country’s economic situation during today’s parliamentary sitting.